Crime

Las Vegas police say pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash Thursday night

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2024 - 5:53 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead late Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:54 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Mayorga Street.

In a news release, LVMPD said that evidence at the scene indicated a pedestrian was crossing from the west to the east side of Boulder Highway outside a marked or implied crosswalk. An unknown vehicle was traveling north on Boulder Highway approaching Mayorga Street.

The pedestrian, identified as a 54-year-old woman, entered onto the northbound travel lanes of Boulder Highway at Mayorga Street and was struck by the vehicle, police said.

According to LVMPD, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene, police said.

The woman’s death marked the 78th traffic-related fatality in tLas Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

