Crime

Las Vegas police say pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 12:19 pm
 
Updated March 5, 2025 - 12:42 pm

A pedestrian was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. near East Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested due to suspected impairment and reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

