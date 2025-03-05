Las Vegas police say pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash

A pedestrian was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. near East Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was arrested due to suspected impairment and reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.