Las Vegas police say woman used ax to strike, injure man

A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a woman hit him at least once with an ax in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit after the 10 a.m. incident on the 600 block of Altamira Road, near South Buffalo and West Alta drives, according to Metropolitan Police spokesman Larry Hadfield. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“It did not appear he was armed when he was injured,” Hadfield said.

Police found the woman nearby and arrested her without incident, though it is unclear what charges she will face.

Hadfield said police were still investigating at the crime scene at 11 a.m.

