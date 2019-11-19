Las Vegas police say woman who had knife commited no crime

A few apartments in the central Las Vegas Valley were evacuated Monday night after a woman brandished a large kitchen knife and was “acting erratic” with it, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Officers were called to 455 E. Twain Ave. around 6:30 p.m., where the woman was “acting erratic” with the knife, Lt. Brian Boxler said. Police found her barricaded inside the apartment and evacuated nearby units.

Boxler said about 9:20 p.m. that the woman didn’t commit a crime, and that officers were leaving.

