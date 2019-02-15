Las Vegas police search for man who hit Fed Ex driver with rock

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a Fed Ex driver on Feb. 7.

Police responded about 7:20 p.m. to reports that a Fed Ex driver had been assaulted outside the Stratosphere, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The driver was traveling southbound on South Commerce Street when he saw a man standing in the middle of the road. The driver began to slow down as he thought the man might jump in front of his car, Hadfield said.

When the driver drove past the man, the man threw a softball-sized rock through the driver’s side window, shattering the glass and hitting the man in the orbital bone area, Hadfield said.

The driver continued to the loading dock at the Stratosphere where someone requested medical help. The driver was taken to University Medical Center, Hadfield said.

No arrests have been made. The suspect was described as a white man, about 6-feet tall and in his 20s, Hadfield said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

36.149096, -115.155716