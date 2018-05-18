Las Vegas police search for masked gunman inside Boulevard Mall

Las Vegas police are searching for a masked gunman who entered the Boulevard Mall on Thursday evening, forcing authorities to evacuate the building.

Deputy Chief Chris Jones said police received several reports just before 7 p.m. of a person with a rifle in the mall.

“We did obtain video of an individual who we believe was armed with a long gun,” Jones told reporters at the scene about two hours later. “That individual has not been located yet. We have done three systematic searches of this entire mall, which is very large.”

He said no shots were fired, but police do not know the gunman’s intent.

“It was not an active shooter, and there are no citizens injured,” Jones said.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances had gathered outside the mall, which is at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, before 8 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid area.

“Obviously there are a number of locations in the mall where a person could hide,” Jones said.

He said the man was seen in the center of the mall.

At about 6:45 p.m., Rosario Solano, 30, pulled her white Toyota Sienna into a parking spot in front of Old Navy. Her sister, an employee in the mall, was clocking out of work.

Inside the van with her was her daughter and 6-year-old niece.

Solano doesn’t know how long she had her head down, scrolling through her phone. But when she looked up, she saw a man in an army green jacket, she said. He had a black mask on and the hood of his jacket was pulled over his eyes, she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

And then her heart dropped, she said. In his hands was what appeared to be a black rifle.

“I froze for the longest time,” she recalled Thursday night across the street from the mall, her voice shaking. “It felt like forever.”

At 6:59 p.m., her hands shaking, she fumbled to dial 911.

As she described the man to the dispatcher, she said, her niece began to cry.

“Is Mommy OK?” she asked Solano.

“Mommy is doing a fire drill,” Solano said. “She’s OK.”

Solano sped out of the mall’s parking lot, she recalled, and took her daughter and niece home. She then returned and picked up her sister.

“I’m just happy she’s safe and her daughter isn’t worried anymore,” Solano said.

A woman, who asked not to be identified, told the the Review-Journal that she saw a masked man with a long gun outside the Sears entrance on the north side of the building and warned people inside to get out. She said she did not see the man enter the store.

David Ramirez, 42, of Las Vegas and Iris Altamirano, 36, were arriving at the mall when officers turned them away.

“You have to leave,” an officer told them. “Just leave.”

