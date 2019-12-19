Las Vegas police search for suspects in slot machine burglaries

The burglaries have happened “valley wide and have extended to other jurisdictions,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police are seeking two men in connection to a series of slot machine burglaries across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a series of slot machine parlor burglaries that happened this month.

Investigators have found 11 burglaries where the men have pried open cash validators in the businesses, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement sent Wednesday. The burglaries have happened “valley wide and have extended to other jurisdictions.”

The suspects are men with medium builds and facial hair, the department said. Further information about the burglaries was not available Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact Metro’s southeast area command investigative section at 702-828-8242, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

