Crime

Las Vegas police search home in Tupac killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 12:55 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2023 - 1:25 pm
Rap musician Tupac Shakur is shown in this 1993 handout photo. A Los Angeles Times investigatio ...
Rap musician Tupac Shakur is shown in this 1993 handout photo. A Los Angeles Times investigation into the long-unsolved murder of Shakur concluded that his killer likely was a gang member who used a pistol provided by rival rapper the Notorious B.I.G. No arrests have been made in Shakur's death following the Sept. 7, 1996 shooting near the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/File)
A black BMW, riddled with bullet holes, sits in the police impound lot Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, i ...
A black BMW, riddled with bullet holes, sits in the police impound lot Sunday, Sept. 8, 1996, in Las Vegas. Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and critically wounded while riding in the car driven by Death Row Records chairman Marion Knight late Saturday night after attending the heavyweight fight between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Las Vegas police served a search warrant at a Henderson home as part of an investigation into the killing of the popular rapper Tupac Shakur near the Strip in 1996, authorities said Tuesday.

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said of Monday’s search.

“It has been a while” since the deadly September 1996 shooting, Johansson said. “It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that.”

Johansson declined to release further details.

The rapper was critically wounded in a shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. He died of his injuries at University Medical Center on Sept. 13, 1996.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

