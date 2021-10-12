62°F
Las Vegas police searching for man seen hanging dog

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 6:00 pm
 
(Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are searching for a man wanted in an animal cruelty investigation involving the death of a dog.

Animal cruelty detectives were called to a business at the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard at 2:53 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to a Monday news release. They found a dog hanging from a fence in a parking lot.

Surveillance video showed a man hanging the dog after walking across the parking lot.

Anyone with any information about the matter may contact the Metropolitan Police Department animal cruelty section at 702 828-3307. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

