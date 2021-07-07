112°F
Crime

Las Vegas police seek 3 who tampered with rail car, causing oil leak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2021 - 2:35 pm
 
Las Vegas police are searching for three people who they say tampered with a railroad car in th ...
Las Vegas police are searching for three people who they say tampered with a railroad car in the south valley and caused $80,000 in damage. Police described the vehicle as a four-door Polaris RZR, also known as a Razor, with black doors, blue fenders and a white roof. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube)

Las Vegas police are searching for three people who they say tampered with a railroad car in the south valley and caused $80,000 in damage.

Officers responded to the intersection of Wigwam Avenue and Westwind Road about 7:34 a.m. on June 14 to help firefighters with traffic control as they investigated reports of a leaking rail car.

The investigation determined that the leaking substance was soybean oil and that the rail car that had been tampered with near the 8900 block of Kens Court, several hundred yards to the south.

Video surveillance showed three men arriving near the rail car in an “off-road vehicle,” police said. The men went underneath the car before the contents were released.

Police described the vehicle as a four-door Polaris RZR, also known as a Razor, with black doors, blue fenders and a white roof.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD EAC Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-4809, or by email at EACPD@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

