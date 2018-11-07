Crime

Las Vegas police seek carjackers who beat 78-year-old man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2018 - 11:57 am
 

Police are looking for three people who “savagely beat” a 78-year-old man and took his vehicle Tuesday evening near downtown Las Vegas.

The violent carjacking happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of Fremont Street, near Eastern Avenue. The man “complied with the suspect’s demands and was still violently beaten,” Las Vegas police said in a news release.

Capt. Laz Chavez, who oversees the Metropolitan Police Department’s downtown area command, said at a news conference Wednesday that he had met with the victim at the hospital and promised that he would find the three people who attacked him.

The man’s condition was not immediately known Wednesday as he was still being evaluated, Chavez said. The stolen vehicle, an older-model gold Ford Taurus, remained outstanding Wednesday.

Police are looking for three black men in their late teens to early 20s and provided surveillance footage of the attack. Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

