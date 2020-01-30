Las Vegas police seek help ID’ing hit-and-run driver

Las Vegas police need help from the public in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 57-year-old man Wednesday night in the eastern valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found in the intersection at North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Ceddy Ced)

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police need help from the public in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 57-year-old man Wednesday night in the eastern valley.

About 7:50 p.m., multiple callers reported a man down in the roadway on North Lamb Boulevard, north of East Stewart Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they thought the man might have been suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, prompting a response from the department’s homicide section. But, according to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, what appeared to be a “metal fragment” in his abdomen was likely a button from his jacket.

Metro confirmed in a news release early Thursday that the death was being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the 400 block of Lamb Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle, his body dragged along the roadway for about a third of a mile before the driver took off, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday morning, police did not have a description of the driver or the vehicle.

Anyone with more information may call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified of his death, which was the 11th traffic death investigated this year by Metro.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.