Las Vegas police seek person of interest after sexual assault

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an attack and sexual assault of a woman in the northwest valley last month.

The crime happened about 7:40 a.m. on May 5, near the 2500 block of North Jones Boulevard, just north of Smoke Ranch Road. The area is bordered by homes, a church and a patch of desert, and it is in the direct vicinity of Charleston Heights park.

Police said the woman was attacked and rendered unconscious, then sexually assaulted. The victim said she did not know her attacker.

“There’s nothing to suggest there was any relationship between them,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Wednesday.

Police described the person of interest, who may know more about the attacker or crime, as a thinly built black man in his 20s, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s sexual assault unit at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

