Las Vegas police seek person of interest in hit-and run

Las Vegas police are attempting to identify and find a person of interest in a Saturday night hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Person of interest involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on July 6, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Detectives are trying to identify and find a woman wanted for questioning regarding the crash, which happened Saturday night at Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a blue top with matching shorts and carrying a large brown purse, police said.

LVMPD Fatal is seeking to identify and locate the "person of interest" seen in these photos. They are wanted for questioning in the deadly Hit & Run that occurred July 6th at Decatur/ Flamingo. Please contact the Fatal Detail at (702)828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555! pic.twitter.com/RGHKjB3xCi — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 10, 2019

Thomas Robert Wallenta, 59, was driving a motorcycle west on Flamingo Road when a woman driving a white Nissan Altima north on Decatur Boulevard ran a red light, crashing into the motorcycle, police have said. The car veered into traffic lanes on southbound Decatur and hit six stopped vehicles, but no other injuries were reported.

The woman ran from the scene after the crash, police said.

Wallenta was taken to University Medical Center, where he died later that night. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

Anyone with information about the crash or the person of interest can contact Metro traffic investigators at 702-828-3595. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

