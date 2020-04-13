Las Vegas police seek suspect in assault on RTC bus driver
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault on a bus driver in southeast Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police said a man was riding a Regional Transportation bus and struck the driver while exiting the bus. The time and date of the assault were not immediately released, but police tweeted a photo of a bus rider Monday morning with the message “Please help us identify this man.”
The assault unfolded as the bus made a stop near East Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity may call police at 702-828-8639.
The assault is the latest in a string of attacks on RTC buses. Authorities have reported three attacks on senior citizens on buses in the Las Vegas Valley since December.
And 74-year-old Serge Fournier suffered fatal injuries in March 2019 when a woman pushed him off a bus. Cadesha Bishop, then 25, was charged with murder.
The RTC, meanwhile, has said it is investing heavily in improving security on its buses.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.