Las Vegas police seek suspect in assault on RTC bus driver

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault on a bus driver in southeast Las Vegas.

Photo from a surveillance video of a suspect in the assault on a Regional Transportation Commission bus driver. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said a man was riding a Regional Transportation bus and struck the driver while exiting the bus. The time and date of the assault were not immediately released, but police tweeted a photo of a bus rider Monday morning with the message “Please help us identify this man.”

The assault unfolded as the bus made a stop near East Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity may call police at 702-828-8639.

The assault is the latest in a string of attacks on RTC buses. Authorities have reported three attacks on senior citizens on buses in the Las Vegas Valley since December.

And 74-year-old Serge Fournier suffered fatal injuries in March 2019 when a woman pushed him off a bus. Cadesha Bishop, then 25, was charged with murder.

The RTC, meanwhile, has said it is investing heavily in improving security on its buses.

