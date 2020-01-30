Las Vegas police seek woman in random bus attacks

According to a Facebook post from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area Command, the woman “has been randomly battering victims on the bus on several occasions.”

(Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area Command Facebook)

Las Vegas police are searching for a woman suspected of attacking people on public buses.

According to a Facebook post from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area Command, the woman “has been randomly battering victims on the bus on several occasions.” The victims did not know the woman, according to the post, which was made about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro detectives at 702-828-4813. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

