Las Vegas police seeking man suspected of punching bus rider

Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help finding a man suspected of punching a 71-year-old on a bus in the central valley last week.

Officers were called to report of the battery about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 3 on an Regional Transportation Commission bus at Charleston Boulevard and Third Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. When officers arrived they found a 71-year-old man with injuries to his face. He was taken to University Medical Center.

Detectives determined the 71-year-old was involved in an argument with another man and a woman regarding a seat on the bus, police said Thursday. During the argument, the man punched the 71-year-old once in the face and then left the bus at the next stop.

The 71-year-old suffered a brain bleed, police said.

The man suspected of punching the victim was described as being 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 inches tall and in his mid-20s, police said. He weighed about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hat with the letter “D,” sunglasses, a blue hoodie and black pants.

Police also are searching for the woman who was with the man and who is a person of interest, Metro said. She was described as standing about 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and being in her 20s.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white hoodie, black sunglasses, black pants and a large leopard-print purse with a red strap.

Anyone with information about the battery can contact Metro’s downtown area command at 702-828-4266, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

