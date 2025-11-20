Las Vegas police seeking witness info about driver in crash that killed 2

Jose Gutierrez, 19, faces reckless driving charges after the Metropolitan Police Department said he caused the 12-vehicle crash while driving a silver Infiniti G37.

Metropolitan Police officers work with North Las Vegas firefighters as numerous vehicles are involved in a deadly crash scene on West Cheyenne Avenue at North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An example of the make, model and color of the vehicle police are inquiring about. A teenager faces reckless driving charges after police said he caused a 12-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas that left two people dead on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Following a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, police said Wednesday they’re searching for more information about the driving pattern of the car that is believed to have caused the crash.

Jose Gutierrez, 19, faces reckless driving charges after the Metropolitan Police Department said he caused the 12-vehicle crash at West Cheyenne Avenue and North Jones Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release sent out Wednesday night, police said they’d like to hear from anyone in the area who may have noticed “anything unusual” about the driving pattern of the silver Infiniti G37 coupe that Gutierrez was operating.

Detectives, according to the release, also want to know if anyone noticed anything unusual about the behavior of Gutierrez or his passenger, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, in the time leading up to the crash.

Officers said Gutierrez was traveling at “a high rate of speed” prior to the crash and did not slow down before he hit stopped vehicles at a red light at the busy intersection.

Rincon and Edward Garcia, 38, who was a driver in another vehicle, died in the crash, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Several others were transported to University Medical Center for treatment following the crash. Gutierrez was also taken to UMC and later booked in absentia on four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

According to online court records, Gutierrez pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer in June. His jail sentence was suspended, and his case was closed after he stayed out of trouble and completed an 8-hour-long impulse control counseling.

Arresting documents from that incident said that Gutierrez threatened a Metro officer, who was responding to a battery call in which a “female cried, stating that a male had hit her.” According to the report, Gutierrez told the officer, “I’ll kill you,” and “I’ll shoot you.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at 702-828-3595. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.