Las Vegas police settle lawsuit over inmate’s death for $363K

More than five years after an inmate died following a struggle with county jail officers, Las Vegas police have agreed to pay $363,000 to two of the man’s relatives.

Luis Solano with his son, Luis. (Solano Family)

Luis Solano's widow, Ima Flores-Zeleya, left, shows emotion as his daughter Carmen discusses his death during an interview at the office of Callister & Associates in Las Vegas on March 14, 2013. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tear rolls down the cheek of Luis Solano's widow, Ima Flores-Zeleya, as she discusses his death during an interview at the office of Callister & Associates in Las Vegas on March 14, 2013. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luis Solano's daughter Carmen wipes a tear from her eye while discussing his death during an interview at the office of Callister & Associates in Las Vegas on March 14, 2013. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The money is meant for his adult daughter, Carmen Solano, who spearheaded the civil case, and his widow, Ima Flores-Zelaya. It also will support his four other children as heirs.

The Metropolitan Police Committee on Fiscal Affairs approved the settlement at its Monday meeting with no discussion.

“We are glad to see this years-long litigation come to a satisfactory conclusion for all involved,” Mitchell Bisson, an attorney for the family, said in an emailed statement.

The family previously reached a separate confidential settlement with NaphCare Inc., which was contracted to provide medical services to Clark County jail inmates.

Luis Solano, 38, died at University Medical Center in March 2013, more than a week after the three-minute struggle with corrections officers at the Clark County Detention Center. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide from complications of “positional asphyxia” because of police restraint procedures.

“Although nothing will bring Luis Solano back, this settlement — along with the previous settlement the family had with NaphCare related to this incident — will help provide for Luis’s five children and help bring closure to this tragic chapter of their lives,” Bisson said in his statement.

A few months after his death, Solano’s widow, who was pregnant at the time, and his daughter Carmen filed the lawsuit. They accused Metropolitan Police Department officers of beating and suffocating Solano after they misinterpreted his reaction to a seizure.

Solano was booked into the jail four days before the February 2013 struggle. Video played in a public hearing nearly a year later first showed him pacing within a common area of a medical housing unit, gesturing wildly.

For a moment, he disappeared off-screen, where he reportedly entered a restricted area near the guards’ control room. When he reappeared, several officers — who already had grabbed him — dragged him to the back of the room and forced him face-first to the floor.

He resisted and told officers several times that he could not breathe. When the struggle ended, Solano was unconscious.

Bisson has described his death as “Las Vegas’ Eric Garner story.”

Garner died in New York in 2014 after a struggle with police on Staten Island. His last words, “I can’t breathe,” were caught on video and used in national protests against police brutality.

A year after Solano died, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced that the four officers in question would not face criminal charges.

“A thorough investigation indicated that officers did not use excessive force in their efforts to restrain him,” Wolfson said in a statement at the time.

Police went on to fight Solano’s family in court for years, arguing that the officers should be immune from civil complaints based on their actions while on the job. A federal district judge in Nevada rejected those claims.

After Metro attorneys appealed that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the court in 2017 upheld the lower court’s decision, and the case continued. The settlement was reached in July.

