Las Vegas police still looking into January death of baby boy

Las Vegas police are continuing to investigate the January death of a baby boy who was less than a month old, although the Clark County coroner’s office doesn’t know how the infant died.

Ethan Bower was only 24 days old when he died at University Medical Center on Jan 22, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Both his cause and manner of death were ruled “undetermined.”

The Metropolitan Police Department this week declined to release records about the investigation into Ethan’s death, citing the open case. No one had been arrested in his death as of Monday, police said.

According to a report from the Clark County Department of Family Services, Ethan was hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 22 after a 911 call regarding an unresponsive infant.

“Lifesaving measures were taken; however, they were unsuccessful and the infant was pronounced deceased several hours later,” the report said.

On Dec. 29 — the same day Ethan was born — the department received a report alleging abuse regarding Ethan or a member of his household or family. Additional information was given to the agency on Jan. 5, according to the report, but it was unclear if the case remained open as of Friday.

