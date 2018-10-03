Las Vegas police surround apartment where armed suspect hid

The standoff was triggered by a two-vehicle crash about 1:45 p.m. near West Flamingo and El Camino roads. The suspect then got out of his car and aimed a handgun at the other driver before running from the scene, police said.

Las Vegas police were attempting to persuade an armed hit-and-run suspect to surrender Wednesday afternoon after he holed up in an apartment unit in the central valley.

The standoff was triggered by a crash involving two vehicles about 1:45 p.m. near West Flamingo and El Camino roads, close to Jones Boulevard. After the crash, the suspect got out of his car and aimed a handgun at the other driver before running from the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

Police believe that the suspect was in a nearby apartment unit, which officers surrounded.

It was not clear whether the suspect lives in the apartment complex.

Nearby roads were closed and police urged drivers to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

