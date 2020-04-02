Las Vegas police surround home after alleged machete attack

Las Vegas police surrounded a home Thursday morning in the west valley after a suspect who allegedly attacked his roommate with a machete during a dispute refused to come out.

Officers were called about 6:25 a.m. to the home on the 4500 block of Birdsong Way, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard, after the roommate reported that the man had attacked him with a machete, causing minor injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

The man remained in the home and was refusing to come out around 8 a.m., Phenis said. Officers believe he is alone, he said.

The roommate struck by the machete refused medical attention, he said.

Spring Valley Parkway was closed Thursday morning in both directions between Hillcroft Way and Forest Vista Street. Further information was not immediately available.

