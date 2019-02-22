Las Vegas police, SWAT seen near apartment complex in Las Vegas

A large police presence, including SWAT members, was seen near a Siegel Suites apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night.

Las Vegas officers served a search warrant “related to a narcotics investigation” on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Bonanza Road, on Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Metro detectives were on the scene continuing their investigation, Johansson said at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported Thursday night, he said.

Further information about the investigation was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.