Las Vegas police take woman into custody after barricade at UMC

SWAT is at the scene as Las Vegas police deal with a woman barricaded in a vehicle in a parking lot at University Medical Center, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman is in custody after a barricade situation ended at University Medical Center Friday morning, Las Vegas police said in a tweet.

Metro officers were dealing with an armed woman who had barricaded herself in a car in a UMC parking lot.

Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said the woman committed a domestic battery against a man about 5:30 a.m.

The man and woman went to UMC so he could receive treatment for his nonlife-threatening injuries, Nogle said. While they were there, the man was able to call police for help.

Responding officers found the woman inside a vehicle in a UMC parking lot. She brandished a weapon and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Police also said the lockdown at UMC was lifted. The trauma side has not been affected.

SWAT units also were at the scene.

