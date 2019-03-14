Las Vegas police targeting impaired drivers in ‘DUI blitz’

Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Officer Mike Thiele shows the van used for processing and transporting alleged impaired drivers by the Metro-Nevada Highway Patrol DUI Strike Team after a news conference at the Metro Traffic Bureau in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Since its inception in October, the team has arrested 175 impaired drivers according to Metro Traffic Bureau. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police will have more officers than usual patrolling the valley for impaired drivers during a “DUI blitz” on Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers from every area command, as well as several traffic motor squads, will be searching for impaired drivers, the department said Thursday afternoon.

The blitz will last from Thursday night into Friday morning, police said. The department noted that impaired drivers are responsible, on average, for 37 percent to 47 percent of all fatal collisions in the Las Vegas Valley.

