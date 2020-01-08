Las Vegas police to discuss bus attack caught on video

The Metropolitan Police Department will release more information Wednesday morning about the Dec. 13 beating of a senior citizen on a bus.

In a screengrab from video, a younger man punches an older man in the face on an RTC bus in December. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Review-Journal will livestream the news conference, scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m.

Video released by the department shows two men talking on the bus at 5:15 p.m. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face.

He then pulls the man up to stand, then punches him in the face again, knocking him to the ground.

