Las Vegas police to discuss death of man in custody

Las Vegas police on Monday afternoon will discuss the Thursday death of a man in police custody. Police said the man died at Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced at 1 p.m. that a person in police custody died at Valley Hospital Medical Center on Thursday. No other details were released ahead of the 3 p.m. news conference.

On Sunday, the Forced Trajectory Project published an article about a man named Byron Williams who died in Las Vegas police custody early Thursday. The Forced Trajectory Project is an advocacy media organization that documents stories of police violence and offers an internship to UNLV students.

Las Vegas police on Monday did not confirm the Forced Trajectory Project account to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But the Clark County coroner’s office on Monday said a 50-year-old man named Byron Lee Williams died early Thursday at Valley Hospital.

Williams was a resident of Las Vegas.

According to the Forced Trajectory Project story — which cites Williams’ family members, who watched body camera footage of his death — Williams was on a bicycle when officers attempted to stop him for not having a safety light.

Williams tried to run, jumping over a nearby wall. But according to the article, Williams then stopped, lying on the ground, apparently waiting for officers to apprehend him.

He died at Valley Hospital sometime after officers attempted to take him into custody, the story said.

As of Monday afternoon, the coroner’s office had not confirmed his cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

