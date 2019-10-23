Las Vegas police to end federal immigration holds

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will no longer detain immigrants on federal immigration holds, the agency announced Wednesday.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro on Tuesday gave notice to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that it was suspending their agreement.

According to a news release, the decision comes following a California court ruling that ICE “is enjoined from issuing detainers to state and local law enforcement agencies in states where there is no explicit state statute authorizing civil immigration arrests on detainers” and from “issuing detainers based on probable cause, when the investigation of immigration status and removability consists of only a database search.”

“I am optimistic that this change will not hinder LVMPD’s ability to fight violent crime” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in the release. “While the ruling can be seen as a setback, I am determined that through cooperation with our federal partners the goal of removing the worst of the worst can still be accomplished.”

