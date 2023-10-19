92°F
Crime

Las Vegas police to provide details on officer-involved shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 2:57 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police will provide more information about an officer-involved shooting that wounded a suspect Tuesday night near the UNLV campus.

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi will meet with members of the media to discuss additional details of the shooting that left an unidentified suspect in stable condition at last report.

This briefing will take place today at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

A man who police say charged at them with a knife was shot and wounded about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Capt. Joshua Martinez.

The shooting was the sixth officer-involved shooting for Metro this year, according to the department.

