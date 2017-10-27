ad-fullscreen
Crime

Las Vegas police try to take barricaded suspect into custody

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2017 - 2:05 pm
 

Las Vegas police were working Friday afternoon to take a wanted suspect into custody in the northeastern Las Vegas Valley.

The suspect was barricaded inside a home in the 2200 block of Clinton Lane, near East Carey Avenue and North Christy Lane. The standoff began about 11:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officer Trish Cervantes said.

Castleberry and Clinton lanes between Carey and Judson avenues are closed while officers investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details about the suspect were immediately available, but Metro investigated a homicide in a vacant home early Monday about a half mile from the barricade. Danny Contreras, 35, was found dead about 7:05 a.m. on the 5300 block of East Carey Avenue. Police said his death may have been drug-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

