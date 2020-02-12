Las Vegas police union files complaint over time-off restrictions

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association filed a complaint Tuesday alleging the Metropolitan Police Department is restricting vacation days during the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association has filed a complaint alleging that the Metropolitan Police Department is violating its contract with officers by restricting vacation time during the dates of the NFL Draft.

According to the complaint, filed Tuesday with the Nevada Department of Business and Industry’s Government Employee-Management Relations Board, the police union contract does not allow the department to suspend the use of vacation time or restrict employees from traveling out of state.

The Government Employee-Management Relations Board resolves disputes between local governments, employees and employee organizations.

On Feb. 6, the department announced that employees could not take vacation days or travel out of state from April 22 to April 26 — which coincides with the dates of the 2020 NFL Draft from April 23-25, the complaint said.

“The announcement constitutes a unilateral change to the (collective bargaining agreement),” the complaint said.

An email sent from the union to its members on Tuesday said the department is legally required to “negotiate these matters with the association and its failure to do so constitutes an unfair labor practice.”

An estimated 600,000 to 750,000 people are expected to attend events centered around the three-day draft, which will take place near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The complaint was filed the same day that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority unanimously approved spending $2.4 million on preparations for hosting the draft. The LVCVA approved $500,000 for public safety costs including paying to have extra Metro officers and other public safety officials in the area.

The email sent to union members also indicated that Steve Grammas, the union president, and Mike Ramirez, the director of governmental relations, are planning to meet with county commissioners to “discuss the use of tax payer dollars to benefit a private organization.”

The two busiest venues during the draft are expected to be the Bellagio fountains and lake, where a red-carpet platform for player introductions will be built on the water, and the main stage near the new Caesars Forum and the Linq Promenade, where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce players as they’re drafted in the first round.

Metro did not immediately respond to questions regarding the vacation day restrictions.

Grammas was not immediately available for comment.

