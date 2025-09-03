Las Vegas police use ‘Grappler’ to take carjacking suspect into custody — VIDEO

Police said officers recently used a “Grappler” tool to take an attempted murder suspect into custody after the man was accused of carjacking his ex-girlfriend.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers recently used a “Grappler” tool to take an attempted murder suspect into custody after he was accused of carjacking his ex-girlfriend.

Police said they used the tool on Aug. 18 on U.S. Highway 95, north of Kyle Canyon Road, in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

They said the man, identified by police as Vincent Farmer, was suspected of carjacking his ex-girlfriend by pushing her out of her vehicle.

As police responded, officers learned that Farmer had an active attempted murder warrant out of Nye County.

According to the Grappler Police Bumper website, the device allows law enforcement to quickly stop a suspect’s vehicle. Metro posted a video Wednesday that showed its officers using the device to stop a vehicle.

NEW GRAPPLER VIDEO: Suspect Taken into Custody On August 18, LVMPD officers safely took Vincent Farmer into custody after he carjacked his ex-girlfriend by pushing her out of her vehicle. As our officers responded, we learned Farmer also had an active attempted murder warrant… pic.twitter.com/H30bQcIcEB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 3, 2025

“As you’ll see in the video, the tool allowed our officers to bring this dangerous situation to a successful and peaceful resolution,” the department shared in its post on social media.

Court records show that Farmer is still in custody and has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.