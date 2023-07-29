91°F
Crime

Las Vegas police warn residents of phone scam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of scam phone calls from people claiming to represent the department.

Scammers are calling people throughout the valley and telling them they have an outstanding warrant. Residents are then told to meet at a location and pay the warrant with cash or gift cards, according to the department.

In addition, scammers are emailing QR codes to people so they can pay the scammer directly.

“LVMPD does not issue warrants and will never contact you asking for payment over the phone or through a QR code,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. “If you receive a spam call like this, please hang up immediately.”

In April, Nevada Highway Patrol put out a similar warning to residents when the agency said scammers were calling from what appeared to be the NHP Southern Command phone number claiming to be law enforcement and demanding payment.

To report an online or phone scam, visit IC3.gov.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

