Las Vegas police working to take east valley intruder into custody

Las Vegas police are working to take a man who appears to be mentally ill into custody Sunday afternoon after he illegally entered a northeast valley home.

As of 1 p.m., the man, who ran into a house on the 3700 block of Glow Drive without the homeowner’s permission, had climbed onto the roof and was refusing to come down. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said the man also had taken off his clothes and was standing on the roof naked.

The open-air barricade near East Craig and North Pecos roads began shortly after noon, when the homeowner called 911 from outside his house. Police said the homeowner told dispatchers the front door was open and that the man ran inside.

The man appears to be mentally ill, Rogers said.

No other details were immediately available.

