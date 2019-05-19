Las Vegas residents urged to avoid police presence in east valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon in the east valley.

Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid an east valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon while they investigate a domestic disturbance call.

Officers are working the call on the 5200 block of Walnut Avenue, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

“There is a large police presence in the area as we begin to contain the situation and work to resolve it,” Holmes said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.