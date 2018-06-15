Las Vegas school teacher arrested on child abuse charge

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Melody Carter, 58, after an investigation was opened in May at Harmon Elementary School, police said.

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher was arrested Friday on a felony child abuse count after an incident with a student, Clark County School District police announced.

Officers arrested Melody Carter, 58, after an investigation was opened in May at Harmon Elementary School, 5351 Hillsboro Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, police said in a release. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

No details about the nature of the incident were immediately released.

Carter was hired by the school district in September 1996 and works at the school.

Carter has been assigned to her home, the release said.

