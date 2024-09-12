Las Vegas sex worker allegedly stole $30K in cash, 5 high-end watches from man

A sex worker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and several high-end watches from a man at a Las Vegas Strip resort, according to an arrest report.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at about 9:30 a.m. on August 30, authorities responded to a call from a man who stated he had been drugged and had property stolen from him.

The police report states that the man said he had “several casual conversations with multiple women” the night prior while at the Bleau Bar inside Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip.

The man admitted that he had been drinking a lot at the bar and didn’t recall bringing anyone up to his hotel room. He was also adamant that he did not discuss sexual services for money with anyone, the report states.

The next morning, according to the arrest report, the man woke up in his room fully clothed and noticed that a watch he knew he was wearing while at the bar was missing.

The man also stated that a backpack that was located on the table next to the bed had been opened and several items were missing. The report details $30,000 in missing cash as well as a $12,000 Breitling watch, a $7,000 Hublot watch and three Tag Heuer watches totaling $69,000. The man’s iPad, Tom Ford Sunglasses, driver’s license, passport and two credits were also reported as missing.

The man also told police that he had four transactions made with his credit card to CVS, Lux Beauty, Cash America Pawn Shop and Chevron.

The report added that the man told police he felt that he was possibly drugged because he woke up dizzy and had a bad headache.

Surveillance video reviewed by officers showed the man engaging in short conversations with multiple women on the way to the bar. At 5:34 a.m., carrying only a pink purse, the suspect, identified as Chaunique Prentiss, arrived at the bar and sat next to the victim where they began talking and drinking alcohol.

About 15 minutes later, footage showed the pair entering an elevator together and exiting on the 30th floor. At 6:16 a.m., video showed the woman then enter the elevators alone while carrying her pink purse, a Fontainebleau laundry bag containing unknown items and her shoes.

According to police, using the surveillance image of the suspect from Fontainebleau, detectives also found prostitution ads for the suspect.

After speaking with the pawn shop in which the victim’s credit card was used, the store provided police with the woman’s address, which matched the same address used with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

After police took the suspect into custody at her residence, the report states, the woman told authorities she had the stolen property at her home.

While retrieving some of the missing items in the suspect’s home, police also noted in the report that they located prescription medicine in the woman’s name.

Authorities wrote in the report that a urine test was conducted to see if the victim had been drugged. The results of the test were not immediately disclosed.

Speaking to authorities, Prentiss reportedly told police that the “guy” was “supposed to take care of her” but he was sleeping and she could not wake him up.

The suspect then told police that she “grabbed stuff” out of the bag, including four watches, two credit cards and an iPad. The report states that she told police she only used one of the credit cards and did not take the cash.

Prentiss then reportedly told police that she “made a mistake and has never done anything like this before.”

According to the arrest report, Prentiss faced several charges, including grand larceny, administer drugs to aid in the commission of a felon, burglary of a business and use of a credit/debit card without the cardholder’s consent.