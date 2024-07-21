Las Vegas shopping center parking lot closed off by police after shooting

Police closed off a shopping center parking lot on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard after a shooting left the victim in critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a taped-off scene at a shopping center parking lot on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon after the shooting suspect was confronted for stealing from a store on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard, officials said.

The victim, who had confronted the suspect, suffered a “massive head trauma” and is at a local hospital in critical condition, Metro Lt. Aaron Lee said. The shooting happened at around 1 p.m., he added.

Metro has cordoned off a shopping center parking lot at the intersection. Jose Quintro, 67, was on the scene waiting for a ride on Saturday afternoon, as his car was stuck behind the yellow police tape.

Quintro said that an employee of a neighboring store, a money exchange service that had since closed after the shooting, had told him that the victim was a security guard at the Marketon supermarket. Metro has not confirm this.

The Marketon is currently closed, Metro confirmed to an inquiring citizen.

