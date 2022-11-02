Las Vegas shopping mall raided in search for counterfeit items

State and federal authorities confiscated illegal goods from the mall, officials said.

Vendors wait for customers at El Mercado at The Boulevard mall in Las Vegas on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Federal and state authorities confiscated what they said were illegal goods from a central Las Vegas mall Tuesday afternoon.

The Nevada attorney general’s office and the Food and Drug Administration coordinated search warrants to seize counterfeit items from Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

The office did not disclose the types of items taken or the number of stores involved.

“Yesterday’s operation focused on the seizure of counterfeit goods, including many that could pose a threat to the health and safety of Nevadans,” spokesman John Sadler said in a statement Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security investigators also participated in the raid at the mall, officials said, but the department declined to comment further.

