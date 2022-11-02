63°F
Crime

Las Vegas shopping mall raided in search for illegal substances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2022 - 9:25 am
 
Updated November 2, 2022 - 10:52 am
Vendors wait for customers at El Mercado at The Boulevard mall in Las Vegas on Black Friday, No ...
Vendors wait for customers at El Mercado at The Boulevard mall in Las Vegas on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Federal and state authorities confiscated what they said were illegal goods from two stores in central Las Vegas mall Tuesday afternoon.

The Nevada attorney general’s office and the Food and Drug Administration coordinated search warrants to seize counterfeit items from Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

The office did not disclose the types of items taken.

“Yesterday’s operation focused on the seizure of counterfeit goods, including many that could pose a threat to the health and safety of Nevadans,” spokesman John Sadler said in a statement Wednesday.

Patrice Donley, a spokesperson for Boulevard Mall, wrote in a statement that two stores were accused of selling illegal substances and “knock off” merchandise.

Department of Homeland Security investigators also participated in the raid at the mall, officials said, but the department declined to comment further.

