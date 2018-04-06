Las Vegas Strip reopens after police determine package no threat

A potion of the Strip was closed for more than two hours because of suspicious vehicle with a suspicious package until investigators determined there was no threat Friday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the vehicle and package at about 1:20 p.m. near Las Vegas and Wynn boulevards, near Wynn Las Vegas, police said. Investigators determined the package and vehicle were not a threat just before 3:45 p.m., and the Strip has since been reopened.

“In an abundance of caution, we always take the necessary precautions with such calls,” Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said in a statement.

The Strip was closed in both directions for vehicles and pedestrians between Cathedral Way and Spring Mountain Road during the investigation.

Las Vegas Fire Department bomb squad also was requested to the scene, spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

No other details were immediately available.

