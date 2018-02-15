Las Vegas students pepper-sprayed near school bus stop, parent says

Four middle school students were pepper-sprayed moments after exiting a school bus at a southwest valley stop Wednesday afternoon, a Las Vegas parent said.

Clark County School District bus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The students were sprayed about 2:50 p.m. while walking to their homes from their stop at Pebble Road and Riley Street, near Durango Drive, parent Andrea Suell said. A black sedan pulled up next to the students, a passenger sprayed them, and the car sped off, she said.

At least two of the children were hit in the eyes, Suell said, and her 11-year-old daughter was hit in the face and mouth.

“She’s shaken up about it,” Suell said of her daughter.

Her daughter, a sixth-grader at Canarelli Middle School, told Suell she didn’t know who was in the car or what prompted the spraying.

She and her daughter hadn’t had previous issues at the bus stop, Suell said.

Suell, 31, reached out to Clark County School District police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

A school police spokesman had no information on the incident when reached for comment Wednesday night.

