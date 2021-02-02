Las Vegas SWAT officers involved in east valley standoff

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at McLeod Drive and Liberty Avenue, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation Tuesday morning in a east valley residential area.

Police were called about 5:20 a.m. to a home on the 2700 block of Long Court, near Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive, after receiving a report of a man making threats and “possibly holding a knife,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Officers evacuated multiple people from the home, but the man refused to come out, he said. The man had not left the home as of about 9:25 a.m.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and neighbors were instructed to shelter in place, OcampoGomez said. No one has been injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.