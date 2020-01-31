Las Vegas tax preparer sentenced to 40 months in prison for fraud

Michael A. Sandoval performed payroll and tax preparation services for individuals and companies through a business called Nevada Financial Solutions, the IRS said Friday.

A Las Vegas tax return preparer has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for tax fraud, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday.

Michael A. Sandoval performed payroll and tax preparation services for individuals and companies through a business called Nevada Financial Solutions (NFS), the agency said in a news release.

“When two of Sandoval’s clients provided NFS with $471,178 in payments to be forwarded to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as money due for their quarterly employment taxes, Sandoval did not provide those payments to the IRS, but instead spent the funds for his personal benefit,” it said.

The IRS also said Sandoval filed for clients returns that contained fraudulent deductions. Those deductions “caused a tax loss of over $2.8 million.”

Sandoval pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return and making and subscribing a false tax return. The press release said U.S. District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro ordered Sandoval to also serve three years of supervised release and to pay restitution of $281,630 to a client and of $100,138.

