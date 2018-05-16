Las Vegas teacher arrested for alleged ‘terroristic threats’

A Bonanza High School teacher was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making “terroristic threats,” according to Las Vegas police.

A Clark County high school teacher was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making “terroristic threats,” according to police.

The female teacher at Bonanza High School was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department officers, police spokesman Jay Rivera confirmed. Rivera did not immediately have more information because the arrest was still being processed.

The threats were not specifically directed at the school and were general in nature, he said.

Clark County School District police Capt. Ken Young said he was aware of the arrest but that his office didn’t participate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

