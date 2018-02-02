Crime

Las Vegas teen accused of raping classmates pleads not guilty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2018 - 4:38 pm
 

A 16-year-old accused of sexually assaulting four classmates and blackmailing others with lewd images and threats pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that could send him to prison for life.

Speaking softly into a microphone, Maysen Melton told District Judge Jennifer Togliatti that he understood the 23 counts he faces. Prosecutors have said that allegations of Melton’s sexual deviancy started when he was 9, and he faces charges as an adult for alleged attacks that occurred between 2016 and 2017, while he was a student at Shadow Ridge High School.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristina Rhoades has indicated that Melton, held on $500,000 bail for felony charges including sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and battery with intent to commit sexual assault, could face further charges for an October incident with a fellow student at a behavioral school.

Lawyers for Melton have said that he suffered sexual abuse at the hands of an older woman before he was disciplined in 2011 at Bracken Elementary School for sexually harassing another student. He was later disciplined for sexual deviancy at three separate middle schools, court documents state.

Last month, six teens testified before a grand jury that Melton had either forced sex on them or blackmailed them for nude images, according to transcripts made public this week. Four of the girls said they were raped, and at least two attacks occurred on school grounds.

A now 17-year-old who said she sent Melton nude photographs testified that he threatened to post the images on social media unless she had sex with him. She told a male friend, a football teammate of Melton’s, with the hope that the coach would be informed. She did not indicate whether the coach learned of the allegations.

Another, now 18, testified that Melton forced sex on her at his father’s house after “I told him, like, I don’t want to. Like please get off, like, I don’t want to do this.”

She said he smacked her in the face, and she recalled “cowering in the corner” before he tied her to his bed frame with an orange rope and said, “You’re not leaving until I’m finished.”

Another 18-year-old said Melton tackled her to the floor and forced her to perform oral sex on him at school.

Prosecutors said that in another incident, which occurred in the Shadow Ridge theater room in September 2016, Melton is accused of pushing a classmate, who is now 19, to the floor before sexually assaulting her.

In the winter of 2016, he raped another girl, with whom he had a relationship, in a secluded area of Craig Ranch Regional Park after kicking her to the ground, the prosecutors said.

A sixth teen, now 17, testified that Melton blackmailed her for nude photographs.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
DUI sentencing
The parents of 8-year-old Levi Echenique speak after a woman who drove under the influence of marijuana and killed the boy was sent to prison.
3 Pahrump residents arrested on false imprisonment charges
James Thatcher, 28 of Pahrump, Chelsea Demille, 30 of Pahrump, and Sandra Wombles, 19 of Pahrump were all arrested after it was discovered that they were holding an adult female and male prisoners in their bedroom. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
2 kids struck by gunfire in North Las Vegas shooting
On Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, people opened fire into a residence in the 3600 block of Hamlin Place in North Las Vegas. Two kids were hit by gunfire and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to North Las Vegas police. Anyone with information is asked to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
Man killed during road-rage incident
Las Vegas police are looking for two men involved in the shooting death of a man outside a 7-Eleven story at Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway on Nov. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
16-year-old shot in North Las Vegas
A 16-year-old was hospitalized but was expected to survive after a shooting in North Las Vegas, near Centennial Parkway and Fifth Street, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty gives an update. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3-year-old boy shot in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Police Officer Aaron Patty talks about an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old boy “fighting for his life” on Nov. 10, 2018.
Senior Citizen Carjacking Attack -- 3 Suspects Sought
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the three attackers who carjacked and beat a 78-year-old man near Fremont and east Charleston on Tuesday. (LVMPD)
Henderson Police Department Chief Latesha Watson Talks Change
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
More in Crime
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Crime Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like