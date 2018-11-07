Las Vegas TV reporter arrested on lewdness, indecent exposure charges

A Las Vegas sports broadcaster was arrested Tuesday on charges of lewdness and indecent exposure, police said.

Randy Howe, 50 (LinkedIn)

Randy Howe, a sports reporter with KSNV, Channel 3 was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty. Howe faces charges of open and gross lewdness, as well as indecent exposure.

Further details about Howe’s arrest were not available Tuesday night, Patty said. Las Vegas jail records showed a 50-year-old man named Randall Howe was booked Tuesday, which Patty confirmed was the broadcaster.

Howe joined the NBC affiliate station’s sports department in 2008, according to the station’s website.

Channel 3 declined to comment Tuesday evening about Howe’s arrest.

