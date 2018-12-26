Las Vegas Valley police offer free security surveys to homeowners

Walk-through review by a crime prevention specialist can identify security weaknesses before burglars use them to steal your belongings.

If a burglar was casing your neighborhood, would your home tick off all the boxes on the thief wish list?

Making sure it doesn’t is the purpose of free home security surveys offered by Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments.

According to Randy Klenosky, a crime prevention specialist for the Metropolitan Police Department’s northwest area command, burglars are attracted to residences with overgrown landscaping and low-hanging trees, glass windows and doors, thin door-frames and lacking a visible security system or a barking dog.

But, he said, other security weaknesses that may invite crime into your home are less obvious, and a security review can help identify those before a criminal can strike.

Upon request, a crime prevention specialist will conduct a walk-through of a person’s home, identifying security weaknesses and offering suggestions that can deter would-be burglars.

Service isn’t well-known

Klenosky said the service isn’t used as much as it could be. As of early September, he said, Metro’s northwest area command, which consists mostly of residential neighborhoods, had seen at least 1,267 property crimes, about 51 percent of which were home burglaries. Meanwhile, as of mid-December, only about 20 security surveys had been conducted in the area this year.

“I would like to see that number rise as it prevents more homeowners from being victimized, because these services are working,” Klenosky said.

Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena agrees that the home visits are the best solution, although the department also offers a do-it-yourself security inspection survey on its website for those who would rather tackle security on their own.

He characterized the online survey as a “preliminary” precaution, saying, “From a law enforcement perspective, if an officer can be there with you, then we would be able to answer all your questions.”

Klenosky said some homeowners with security systems might feel less inclined to take advantage of the free service, but he warned that families should not rely on just one measure.

“Home security is all about layering, and the more layers of security you have the more effective it’s going to be as a deterrent,” he said. “If a criminal really wants to, he will find a way inside. But what we’ll do is go into a house and take our time to create that deterrent.”

Many security measures that officers recommend don’t cost much, if anything.

“You don’t have to do everything we recommend all in one day,” he said. “Prioritize based on your budget. Some of the changes we often recommend are even free.”

Changing behaviors

Officers often find behavior that can make a home a more likely target, Klenosky said. For example, he said, families may leave blinds or curtains open during the day when no one is home, allowing burglars to scope out items for a future crime when you’re not home.

Leaving lights or a radio on or putting them on timers also can prevent burglars from concluding that a darkened home is empty, he said.

Also, varying your daily routines can foil burglars who are patient and will observe a family’s daily schedule to find a good time to strike.

“Keep them guessing,” he advised. “If you always walk your dog at 6 p.m., and you’re always gone for exactly 45 minutes, someone casing your neighborhood will notice that.”

Another free security measure Klenosky strongly recommends is to make sure every knock on the door is acknowledged.

“Nowadays, most people don’t answer their door, and that can lead to somebody trying to force themselves in while you’re home,” he said, suggesting speaking through the door rather than opening it to strangers.

But, probably the biggest benefit of the security survey is that it reminds residents that they have a responsibility to safeguard their belongings, Klenosky said.

”Some people become very complacent and take their security for granted,” he said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.