67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Las Vegas woman accused of fraud in phone scam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 6:18 pm
 
Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard (Justice Department)
Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard (Justice Department)

A Las Vegas woman was indicted this month after prosecutors said she conned someone out of nearly a quarter-million dollars.

Shelly Leipham, 65, was indicted March 2 on three counts of wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud and three counts of money laundering, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Leipham called an elderly West Virginia woman and told her she won $1 million, and then asked the woman to send Leipham $25,000 over two years.

“This case showcases just one of the many ways people prey on our elderly neighbors,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard said in a statement Tuesday. “Lottery scams aren’t new, and it’s most despicable when the perpetrator targets someone who is vulnerable.”

“We encourage everyone to be vigilant and suspicious,” the statement continued. “If it sounds too good to be true, it’s most likely a scam.”

Leipham faces up to 40 years in jail, a maximum fine of $3.5 million and a court order to pay the victim more than $336,000.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
2
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
3
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
4
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
5
3 injured, 1 critically, in central Las Vegas shooting
3 injured, 1 critically, in central Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST