Las Vegas woman accused of fraud in phone scam

A Las Vegas woman was indicted this month after prosecutors said she conned someone out of nearly a quarter-million dollars.

Shelly Leipham, 65, was indicted March 2 on three counts of wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud and three counts of money laundering, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Leipham called an elderly West Virginia woman and told her she won $1 million, and then asked the woman to send Leipham $25,000 over two years.

“This case showcases just one of the many ways people prey on our elderly neighbors,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard said in a statement Tuesday. “Lottery scams aren’t new, and it’s most despicable when the perpetrator targets someone who is vulnerable.”

“We encourage everyone to be vigilant and suspicious,” the statement continued. “If it sounds too good to be true, it’s most likely a scam.”

Leipham faces up to 40 years in jail, a maximum fine of $3.5 million and a court order to pay the victim more than $336,000.

