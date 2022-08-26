Las Vegas woman accused of running over boyfriend at car wash

Elena Del Villar, 39, of Las Vegas, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Thursday on counts of attempted murder and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Elena Del Villar (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman has been arrested after she was accused of running over her boyfriend with a sport utility vehicle at a Las Vegas car wash during a domestic dispute, leaving the man in intensive care with life-threatening injuries.

A day earlier, at 6:09 p.m., police said they were called to a car wash at 8112 Valley View Blvd., near Blue Diamond Road, for a report of a man who had been struck and then dragged underneath a green Honda Pilot. The male victim was rushed to the hospital with pelvic and spinal fractures, bruising to his hip, road rash and lacerations to his face.

The man also suffered an aortic dissection and was hospitalized in critical condition at University Medical Center, police said in Del Villar’s arrest report.

Police said they ultimately interviewed the victim. The man reluctantly confirmed that the driver of the Honda was his girlfriend. He identified the woman as “Elena Deville,” police said.

Police said video surveillance from the car wash showed the Honda Pilot at the car wash when the victim got out of the vehicle and moved toward the front bumper when the Honda starts to pull forward. The man was then dragged underneath the right front wheel before the vehicle accelerated and took off, police said.

Police checked their records and learned the man who was struck was previously involved in a domestic dispute with Del Villar in May. Police also previously responded to a separate incident involving the couple in the Honda Pilot in what was described as a suspicious vehicle stop. Police then tracked the Honda Pilot to a residence near West Flamingo Road and Buffalo Drive where Del Villar was arrested.

Police said they interviewed Del Villar and she initially said she did not know she had run over her boyfriend. She also said the episode happened as they were arguing over the man needing “to stop smoking meth” when a soda spilled in the vehicle, police said.

Police said Del Villar later said she was sorry and she “was flustered and panicked due to the soda spill on her dashboard and window,” police said.

Del Villar remained in jail Friday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court. Online court records do not identify a defense attorney for the woman.

